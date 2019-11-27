The 7th “Mithra Shakthi” Military Exercise begins in India from next Sunday

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 16:18

The ‘Mithra Shakthi’ joint military Exercise, designed to further promote military cooperation between the Sri Lankan Army and the Indian Army will commence next Sunday, in India.

This will be at the Kumar One Campground in Pune, India. The Army stated that approximately 120 Sri Lankan Army personnel would participate in this exercise.

During the two week long Mithra Shakthi military exercise, the two countries will be engaged in enhancing interoperability, military cooperation, conduct of joint tactical operations and sharing of military experiences.

Since 2012, the two countries have been held three annual military war exercises in each country.