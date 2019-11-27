A REQUEST TO ARREST RAJITHA, A COMMITTEE TO PROBE THE FRAUD BY FORMER PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION BOSS

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 19:33

The Buddhist Information Center requests the government to arrest several health authorities including former minister Rajitha Senarathna over the corruption allegations made against them.

Director of the Organization Angulugalle Siri Jinananda Thera was called by the CID to obtain a statement with regard to the complaint made against former minister Senarathna and his officials.

Angulugalle Siri Jinananda Thera charged in his complaint that nearly 3.8 billion rupees have been cheated in importing some drugs prescribed for cancer patients.

eanwhile, a special committee has been appointed to probe the corruption which was allegedly committed by the former chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation, Rumi Mohamed.

In addition, the organization to protect the Kurunegala hospital requested to hold a fair inquiry on Dr Safi Shihabdeen who is accused of forcing involuntary sterilization on some mothers.

Meanwhile, another complaint was made to the Bribery Commission by the Electricity Consumers Association.

The complainants accused that the previous government purposely delayed the LNG electricity project in 2015 thereby incurring 3 thousand 360 billion rupees to the government coffers.