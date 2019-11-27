16 NEW MPS APPOINTED AS STATE MINISTERS, 5 SLFP MPS WERE ALSO SWORN IN

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 19:47

38 state and deputy ministers of the new government were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Among them are 16 new MPs to be sworn in as ministers.

Accordingly, Chamal Rajapaksa is state minister of defence.

This is in addition to his current cabinet portfolios of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, internal trade and food security.





Vasudeva Nanayakkara – State Minister for water supply

Gamini Lokuge – State minister for urban development

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana – State Minister of irrigation and rural development

S.B. Dissanayake – State Minister for land and land development

John Senevirathna – State Minister of Economics and policy development

Mahinda Samarasinghe – Public Administration and Home Affairs.

C.B. Rathnayake – State Minister of railway services.

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana – State Minster of IT and communication technology.

Susantha Punchi–Nilame – State Minister of SME development

Anura Yapa – State Minister of Internal Trade and consumer welfare

Susil Premajayantha – State Minister of International relations

Priyankara Jayarathna – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Education services.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – State Minister of Power

Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of youth affairs.

Dayasiri Jayasekera – State Minster of Industries

Rohitha Abeygunawardana – State Minister of Energy

Lasantha – Alagiyawanna – State Management and public affairs

Keheliya Rambukwella – State Minister of Investment Promotion

Arundika Fernando – Tourism Promotion

Thilanga Sumathipala – Technology and innovation

Mohan Priyadarshana – Human rights and legal reforms

Vijitha Berugoda – Women and Child affairs

Roshan Ranasinghe – Mahaweli Development

Janaka Wak-kumbura – Agriculture exports

Vidura Wickramanayake – Agriculture

Shehan Semasinghe – Development, banks and loan schemes

Kanaka Herath – ports development

Dilum Amunugama – Transport Services Management

Lohan Rathwaththe – Highways Development

Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Wild Life resources Development

Jayantha Samaraweera – Environment

Sanath Nishantha – Fisheries and aquatic resources

And,

Tharaka Baalasuriya – Social security.

In addition, Nimal Lanza was sworn in as the deputy minister of Community empowerment and Estate infrastructure development.

Kanchana Wijesekera as the deputy minister of fisheries and Aquatic resources and Indika Anuruddha as the deputy minister of Public administration and home affairs.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presiding over the ceremony held to swear in new state and deputy ministers stated that ministry portfolios should not be considered as privileges but as responsibilities.