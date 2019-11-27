HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
16+NEW+MPS+APPOINTED+AS+STATE+MINISTERS%2C+5+SLFP+MPS+WERE+ALSO+SWORN+IN
Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 19:47
16 NEW MPS APPOINTED AS STATE MINISTERS, 5 SLFP MPS WERE ALSO SWORN IN
2,191

Views
38 state and deputy ministers of the new government were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Among them are 16 new MPs to be sworn in as ministers.

Accordingly, Chamal Rajapaksa is state minister of defence.

This is in addition to his current cabinet portfolios of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, internal trade and food security.

Vasudeva Nanayakkara – State Minister for water supply

Gamini Lokuge – State minister for urban development

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana – State Minister of irrigation and rural development

S.B. Dissanayake – State Minister for land and land development

John Senevirathna – State Minister of Economics and policy development

Mahinda Samarasinghe – Public Administration and Home Affairs.

C.B. Rathnayake – State Minister of railway services.

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana – State Minster of IT and communication technology.

Susantha Punchi–Nilame – State Minister of SME development

Anura Yapa – State Minister of Internal Trade and consumer welfare

Susil Premajayantha – State Minister of International relations

Priyankara Jayarathna – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Education services.

Mahindananda Aluthgamage – State Minister of Power

Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of youth affairs.

Dayasiri Jayasekera – State Minster of Industries

Rohitha Abeygunawardana – State Minister of Energy

Lasantha – Alagiyawanna – State Management and public affairs

Keheliya Rambukwella – State Minister of Investment Promotion

Arundika Fernando – Tourism Promotion

Thilanga Sumathipala – Technology and innovation

Mohan Priyadarshana – Human rights and legal reforms

Vijitha Berugoda – Women and Child affairs

Roshan Ranasinghe – Mahaweli Development

Janaka Wak-kumbura – Agriculture exports

Vidura Wickramanayake – Agriculture

Shehan Semasinghe – Development, banks and loan schemes

Kanaka Herath – ports development

Dilum Amunugama – Transport Services Management

Lohan Rathwaththe – Highways Development

Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Wild Life resources Development

Jayantha Samaraweera – Environment

Sanath Nishantha – Fisheries and aquatic resources

 

And,

Tharaka Baalasuriya – Social security.

In addition, Nimal Lanza was sworn in as the deputy minister of Community empowerment and Estate infrastructure development.

Kanchana Wijesekera as the deputy minister of fisheries and Aquatic resources and Indika Anuruddha as the deputy minister of Public administration and home affairs.

Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presiding over the ceremony held to swear in new state and deputy ministers stated that ministry portfolios should not be considered as privileges but as responsibilities.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Patali Champika Ranawaka remanded until tomorrow
Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 8:38
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  482 Views
HiruNews
International News
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to be impeached in the Congress vote
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:48
HiruNews
US President Donald Triumph becomes the third US president in history to  be impeached...
Read More
    Share   2,037 Views
Indian Supreme Court reject citizenship (amendment) act
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 12:31
HiruNews
Indian Supreme Court refused to stall the implementation of the controversial Citizenship...
Read More
    Share   750 Views
Pakistan's former President, General Pervez Musharraf, sentenced to death
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 13:37
HiruNews
General Pervez Musharraf Pakistan's former President, has been sentenced to death at a...
Read More
    Share   8,127 Views
Trump says U.S. is watching North Korea closely
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:37
HiruNews
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would be disappointed if something is “in...
Read More
    Share   370 Views
Citizenship Amendment Act - Unrest erupts in Delhi
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:49
HiruNews
Police have clashed with demonstrators in parts of the Indian capital, Delhi, during protests...
Read More
    Share   409 Views
See All
HiruNews
World Bank to provide US$ 25 mn loan
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:04
    Share   38 Views
HiruNews
Vegetable prices to come down by 2 weeks
 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 - 18:43
    Share   30 Views
HiruNews
“Global Action for Fall Armyworm Control” launched by UN Food and Agriculture Organization.
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:44
    Share   49 Views
HiruNews
COP25 summit fails to address key carbon markets issue
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   78 Views
HiruNews
Tourism industry hopeful of winter revival
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 7:29
    Share   102 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   7,024 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 10:10
    Share   154 Views
HiruNews
Sangakkara to lead MCC on Pakistan tour
 Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09
    Share   116 Views
HiruNews
Hamstrung Rajitha out of Karachi Test
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56
    Share   535 Views
HiruNews
Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59
    Share   531 Views
HiruNews
Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century
 Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50
    Share   469 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue
Read More
HiruNews
Miss Nigeria's reaction to losing Miss World crown goes viral
 Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:53
    Share   347 Views
HiruNews
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta dress up as their iconic 'Grease' characters 41 years later
 Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:55
    Share   264 Views
HiruNews
Colin Firth splits from wife of 22 years
 Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:41
    Share   213 Views
HiruNews
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusers
 Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:06
    Share   251 Views
HiruNews
Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items
 Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51
    Share   380 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
465 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
70,008 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
24,507 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
51,199 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
1,230 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
117,276 Views
Top