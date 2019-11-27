16 NEW MPS APPOINTED AS STATE MINISTERS, 5 SLFP MPS WERE ALSO SWORN IN

Among them are 16 new MPs to be sworn in as ministers.
Accordingly, Chamal Rajapaksa is state minister of defence.
This is in addition to his current cabinet portfolios of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, internal trade and food security.
Vasudeva Nanayakkara – State Minister for water supply
Gamini Lokuge – State minister for urban development
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana – State Minister of irrigation and rural development
S.B. Dissanayake – State Minister for land and land development
John Senevirathna – State Minister of Economics and policy development
Mahinda Samarasinghe – Public Administration and Home Affairs.
C.B. Rathnayake – State Minister of railway services.
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana – State Minster of IT and communication technology.
Susantha Punchi–Nilame – State Minister of SME development
Anura Yapa – State Minister of Internal Trade and consumer welfare
Susil Premajayantha – State Minister of International relations
Priyankara Jayarathna – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – State Minister of Education services.
Mahindananda Aluthgamage – State Minister of Power
Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of youth affairs.
Dayasiri Jayasekera – State Minster of Industries
Rohitha Abeygunawardana – State Minister of Energy
Lasantha – Alagiyawanna – State Management and public affairs
Keheliya Rambukwella – State Minister of Investment Promotion
Arundika Fernando – Tourism Promotion
Thilanga Sumathipala – Technology and innovation
Mohan Priyadarshana – Human rights and legal reforms
Vijitha Berugoda – Women and Child affairs
Roshan Ranasinghe – Mahaweli Development
Janaka Wak-kumbura – Agriculture exports
Vidura Wickramanayake – Agriculture
Shehan Semasinghe – Development, banks and loan schemes
Kanaka Herath – ports development
Dilum Amunugama – Transport Services Management
Lohan Rathwaththe – Highways Development
Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Wild Life resources Development
Jayantha Samaraweera – Environment
Sanath Nishantha – Fisheries and aquatic resources
And,
Tharaka Baalasuriya – Social security.
In addition, Nimal Lanza was sworn in as the deputy minister of Community empowerment and Estate infrastructure development.
Kanchana Wijesekera as the deputy minister of fisheries and Aquatic resources and Indika Anuruddha as the deputy minister of Public administration and home affairs.
Meanwhile, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presiding over the ceremony held to swear in new state and deputy ministers stated that ministry portfolios should not be considered as privileges but as responsibilities.