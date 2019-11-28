Trump+approves+legislation+backing+Hong+Kong+protesters

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 6:48

US President Donald Trump yesterday signed into law congressional legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong in spite of angry objections from Beijing, with which he is seeking a deal to end a damaging trade war.

The new legislation, approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week, requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favorable US trading terms that have helped it maintain its position as a world financial centre.

It also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.