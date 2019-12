Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 6:50

Twitter has said it will "pause" plans to disable inactive accounts following user backlash, a day after announcing plans for a huge cull of such accounts.

The social network said it now would not remove accounts until it had a process for "memorialising" dead users on the network.

It admitted not having a policy in place was a "miss on their part”.

The firm said it was taking action on inactive accounts due to regulatory concerns.