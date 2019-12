Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 7:19

Commission appointed to investigate into state officials who were victim to political revenge

It has been decided to appoint within six weeks a special commission to inquire regarding injustices due to political revenge meted out to government officers during the former regime.

Co-cabinet spokesman, Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana participating at media conference for briefing on cabinet decisions said that the president put forward the proposal pertinent to this at the new government's first cabinet meeting held yesterday.