16 from the SLFP including Amunugama, Weerakumara, Sudarshani, Sriyani appointed as district development committee chairpersons

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 7:21

New coordinating committee chairpersons for 16 districts were appointed yesterday.

Accordingly MPs Wijedasa Rajapaksa, Sudarshani Fernandopulle, and Piyal NIshantha were appointed as the district coordination committee chairpersons for Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts respectively.

The presidents media unit noted that MP Sarath Amunugama was appointed for the Kandy district, MP Lakshman Wasantha Perera for the Matale district and MP Muttu Sivalingam was appointed for the Nuwara Eliya district.

MP Chandima Weerakkody has been appointed for the Galle district while MP Niroshan Premaratne was appointed for the Matara district.

MP Angajan Ramandan has been appointed for the Jaffna district and MP Kadar Mastan has been appointed for the district of Mannar.

MP S. Viyalendran was appointed for the Batticaloe district while MP Sriyani Wijewickrama has been appointed for the Ampara district.

MP Weerakumara Dissanayake has been appointed for the Anuradhapura district and MP Thenuka Vidanagamage for the Badulla district.

The presidents media unit added that MP Sarathee Dushmantha also has been appointed for the Kegalle district while MP Dunesh Gankanda has been appointed for the Ratnapura district.