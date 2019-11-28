President+leaves+for+India

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 7:24

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa undertakes a two-day State visit to India today on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit President Rajapaksa will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with the Indian Prime Minister.

The President will be accompanied by Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara, Ravinatha Aryasinha, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary to the Treasury S. Attygalle and Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunge.