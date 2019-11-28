Economic+experts+say+reducing+taxes+will+stimulate+the+business+world

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 10:04

Economists point out that the stimulation of the business world through the reduction of VAT and the elimination of several tax groupings, will give the country's economy a greater advantage over the lost tax revenue.

At the first cabinet meeting, it was decided to abolish a wide range of taxes with immediate effect.

Accordingly, seven types of taxed including PAYE tax have been abolished.

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that it has been decided to revise several other tax categories.

It was also decided to reduce the 15 percent VAT on all goods and services to 8 percent.

Senior Lecturer of the Department of Economics at the Ruhuna University, Dr. Nandasiri Kirimbihetti stated that reducing taxes was a policy of the government. He said that although government revenue is reduced, they will earn revenue with more people getting involved in business.