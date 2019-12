Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 9:47

Train services on the Northern line have been further disrupted subsequent to the derailment of the train between Galgamuwa and Ambanpola yesterday.

The Yal Devi express train, which left Jaffna yesterday at 6.25 am to reach Colombo, derailed.

5 train compartments have been derailed and therefore all trains on the Northern Railway line from Colombo have been restricted only to Mahawa Railway Station.