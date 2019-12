Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 11:04

A person has been arrested in the Gurunagar area in ​​Jaffna with explosive devices prepared for fishing.



Media Unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) said that the items were recovered following information passed on by the Army Intelligence officers to officers at a camp in Jaffna.



Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel also seized eight TNT explosive devices and four detonators, which were prepared for fishing activities.