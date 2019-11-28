A two year old child who goes to give alms for his birthday, killed

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 12:05

A two-year-old boy was killed and his father and grandmother injured in an accident this morning at the Weherayaya-Ariyasiri junction on the Wellawaya-Thanamalwila main road.

The police stated that the car was traveling from Wellawaya when it had veered off the road and collided with a high-tension electric post. The child has gone with his family to provide lunch to a children's home in Handapanagala on behalf for his birthday. The father and grandmother of the child who was injured in the accident have been admitted to the Wellawaya and Moneragala hospitals and their condition is stable according to hospital sources.

They are residents of Bulathsinhala. The mother who was traveling in the car was not injured. Police suspect that this accident may have been caused by the father falling asleep while driving.