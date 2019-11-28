A+letter+requesting+Sajith+Premadasa+to+be+appointed+as+opposition+leader+submitted+to+Speaker+with+signatures+of+57+Parliamentarians

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 11:32

A letter signed by 57 United National Party (UNP) MPs has been sent to the Speaker asking him to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition of the Parliament.

The Speaker's Media Unit stated that the letter was received by the Speaker last afternoon.

Accordingly, the letter has been forwarded to the General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam by the speaker.

The Speaker has informed him to take note of the request of the 57 MPs and to announce their official position as the main political party of the opposition.

Accordingly, the Speaker's official announcement on the post of Leader of the Opposition is to be announced at the next Parliament session.