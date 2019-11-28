Committee+to+investigate+Yal+Devi+derailment+

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 13:40

Train services on the Northern line have been disrupted due to the derailment of Yal Devi.

The Railways Department stated that work on the 5 compartments of the derailed Yal Devi train will be completed by this afternoon. However, the department informed that the intercity train to Vavuniya scheduled to leave Colombo at 3.55pm has been cancelled.

The Yal Devi Railway derailed between the Galgamuwa and Ambanpola railway stations and over 200 meters of the railway track were severely damaged.

The General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that a committee headed by the Superintendent of Railways will be appointed to look into the matter.

Yesterday 5 compartments of the Yaldevi train headed to Mount Lavania from Jaffna derailed at around 3.30pm.

The passengers of train were taken to the Ambanpola railway station in busses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

The Railways Department took steps to restrict the trains commuting from Colombo Fort at Mahawa and the trains from Jaffna at Anuradhapura.

The Railways Department stated that both the night mail trains scheduled to be operated to Jaffna last night were cancelled and once the tracks are repaired the night mail trains will resume operation.