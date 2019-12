Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 13:45

Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dullas Alahapperuma states that vouchers will be issued instead of school uniforms next year. He was speaking at a function held at Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, in Pitipana, Homagama this morning.