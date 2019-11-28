Opposition Leader's crisis continues - UNP MP's letter nominating Sajith, forwarded to the party general secretary, by the speaker

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 13:45

A letter signed by 57 United National Front MPs has been given to the Speaker asking him to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Leader of the Opposition of the Parliament.

The Speaker's Media Unit stated that the letter was received by the Speaker last afternoon.

Accordingly, the letter has been forwarded to the General Secretary of the UNP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam by the speaker.

The Speaker has informed him to take note of the request of the 57 MPs and to announce their official position as the main political party of the opposition.

Accordingly, the Speaker's official announcement on the post of Leader of the Opposition is to be announced at the next Parliament session.

However, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya stated that according to parliamentary tradition he will have to accept the leader of the United National Front as the Leader of the Opposition.

In a note posted on his official Twitter account yesterday, the Speaker said that if it is challenged, it would be a matter for the party to resolve internally.

Meanwhile a special meeting of the leaders of the United National Front is taking place now at their headquarters.