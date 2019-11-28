A+six-member+committee+to+select+professionals

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 14:07

On the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, a six-member committee of professionals have been appointed by the Presidential Secretariat to recommend the appointment of competent and qualified professionals to government institutions.

The committee is headed by Sumith Abeysinghe, a former Cabinet Secretary.

The committee is comprised of Susantha Ratnayake, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Dias Gomes, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena and Professor Jagath Wellawatte.

The Presidential Secretariat has also informed the Committee to submit recommendations on qualified professionals to public enterprises, statutory bodies and state-owned commercial enterprises before the 18th of this month.

The Ambassador of Norway in Sri Lanka Trinee Joranly Eskedel and the Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali al-Mu'ala met with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

Meanwhile President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa left to India on a two-day official visit today. This was on the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President is also scheduled to meet the Indian President Ramnath Kovind. Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ravinath Ariyasinghe, Secretary to the Treasury S. Attigala, Presidential Advisor Lalith Weeratunga and Private Secretary to the President Sugheshwara Bandara accompanied the president.