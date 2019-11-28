Several+new+state+ministers+assume+duties+

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 14:39

Several new State ministers have commenced their duties today. State Minister John Seneviratne commenced his duties at the Ministry of Economic and Policy Development at the auspicious time of 10.21 am.

Susantha Punchinilame assumed duties today as the State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe commenced his duties at the Mahaweli Development Ministry while State Minister Chamal Rajapaksa was also present at the occasion.

Dilum Amunugama who was sworn in as the State Minister for Transport Services Management assumed duties in his ministry.



Speaking to the media he said that night services of private and SLTB buses will be made compulsory in the future.



The State Minister for Fisheries Sanath Nishantha and the State Minister for Public Administration and Home Affairs Mahinda Samarasinghe, commenced duties at their Ministries today.

State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage started work in the Ministry of power and energy.



