Election+commission+to+consider+increasing+deposit+requirement+for+candidates

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 14:40

The Election Commission is considering increasing the cash deposit requirement for candidates, political parties and independent groups at the next elections. When inquired from the Legal Division of the Commission, a spokesperson of the Commission stated that discussions are currently underway regarding the proposals.

The spokesperson further stated that the final decision regarding the amount will be taken in the next two weeks. The Commission has focused its attention to increase the deposit amount based on the proposals received regarding the problems faced at the last election due to a large group of candidates contesting.

At present, a recognized political party candidate has to deposit Rs.50,000 and an independent candidate has to deposit Rs.75,000. Political parties are required to place deposit for the district at a general election and the candidates who are contesting at local government and provincial council elections are required to deposit money individually.