Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 14:41

Thundershowers to several areas

The Department of Meteorology states that the North, East, Uva and North Central provinces will experience heavy rains of 100 to 150 millimeters, since the monsoonal rains are active.



The Department states that the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces will experience heavy rainfall of 75 to 100 mm in the evening.



The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanthurai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil will be rough at times since the wind speed can increase up to 70 to 80 km per hour.