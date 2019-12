Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 14:43

A person has been arrested in the Nochchiyagama - Pahala Maragahawewa area for selling banned pesticides.

The police said that the joint raid was carried out yesterday by the investigating officers of the Anuradhapura Department of Agriculture and the Police Special Task Force.



Police seized 40 kilos of glyphosate and 15 packets of Copernil which were ready to be sold in the shop.



The arrested suspect is a resident of the Maragahawewa area.