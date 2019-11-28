Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 16:03

Notice to school heads from Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has instructed school principals to use fumigation to ensure the safety of students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination as there is a risk of dengue.



They have been advised to consult the health officials and conduct the fumigation activities before the examination or on a Sunday.



In addition, the Ministry of Education has instructed all school principals to ensure that the school premises are cleaned with the involvement of parents before the beginning of the first term next year.