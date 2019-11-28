Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 16:57

Legal action against people who make fraudulent claims to be close to the President and deceive the public

1,482

Views

The President’s Media Unit states that there are reports of fraudulent individuals and certain groups claiming to be close relatives of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and attempting to take advantage by deceiving the public. Legal action will be taken against them.



There is information that people are being misled, claiming that they have influence over various appointments and tenders.



President Gotabhaya Rajapakse's consistent approach is to always follow the accepted procedure and protocol.



Therefore, the President’s Media Unit stated that legal action will be taken against those who try to deceive the public.