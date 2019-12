Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 16:58

Suspects of Mawanella Buddha statues damaging incident further remanded

The 14 suspects who were arrested for damaging Buddha statues in and around Mawanella have been remanded until the 12th of next month.



This was when the suspects were produced before Mawanella Magistrate Upul Rajakaruna today. The court granted permission for the CID to investigate the mobile phones of the suspects.