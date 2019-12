Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 16:44

MAXIMUM RATE OF INCOME TAX REDUCED BY 6%; THE DECISION TO BE TAKEN WITHIN A WEEK ABOUT THE RELIEF TO THE DEBT-RIDDEN

All forms of tax on information and communication technology have been waived.



This was announced by joint cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardene this afternoon.



He further stated that three segments of tax, 6%, 12 % and 18 %, have been reduced for income tax as well.