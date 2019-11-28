Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 18:34

President arrived in New Delhi

1,664

Views

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who left the country on a two-day official tour of India arrived in New Delhi this afternoon.



He was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is visiting India on an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The Indian visit of President Rajapaksa is his first overseas tour after he took office.



He is scheduled to meet with his Indian counterpart Ramnath Kovind as well.



Meanwhile, Secretary to the President PB Jayasundera, Foreign Ministry Secretary Ravinath Ariyasinghe, Treasury Secretary SR Attygalle, President’s advisor Lalith Weeratunga and President’s Private Secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara were also accompanied by the president’s delegation.



Our Airport correspondent stated that it is significant to note that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accompanied by any politician, he avoided the VIP departure terminal and used the ordinary terminal instead.



A special reception for visiting President Rajapaksa will be held at the Indian Presidents house Rashtrapathi Bhavan tomorrow before bilateral discussions begin with the Indian President and the Prime Minister.



Meanwhile, LTTE sympathizer and Tamil politician Y. Gopalaswami alias Vaiko, has been arrested by the New Delhi police today.



According to Indian reports, he was arrested while protesting against President Gotabhaya Rajapakshe’s visit to India.



In addition, the President’s Media Unit states that certain fraudsters are busy cheating the public by referring their close links to the President and, legal action will be taken against such imposters.



The Unit has received information that these con men have deceived some people promising them to obtain positions, jobs and tenders by using their rapport with the president.



The Unit also reiterates that the policy of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is to implement his action plan transparently according to a systematical procedure therefore strict legal action will be taken against those who try to mislead the public.







