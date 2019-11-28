Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 19:26

SAJITH AVOIDS TODAY MEETING AS WELL

UNF coalition leaders met at Sirikotha today to discuss the crises over the opposition leader position and the UNP Leadership.



A group of party members including UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam participated.



However, MP Sajith Premadasa was conspicuously absent in the meeting today as well.



UNP General Secretary Kariyawasam told our news team that he finds it difficult to contact MP Premadasa.



He said that he expects to discuss the outcome of today’s meeting with MP Premadasa.



Meanwhile, a letter signed by 57 UNP MPs has been handed over to the Speaker last afternoon requesting him to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the new Opposition Leader.



Speaker’s office confirmed that the letter was referred to UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam asking the latter to draw his attention to the request of the 57 MPs and confirm the final decision about the opposition leader post.



Accordingly, the speaker will officially announce the name of the new opposition leader at the beginning of the next parliament session.



Earlier, the speaker said that he was compelled to respect parliament tradition and accept the proposal of the UNP General Secretary.



He also said if somebody challenges that decision, such a matter should be resolved within the party.



