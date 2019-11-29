Friday, 29 November 2019 - 6:56

Trump visits US troops in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving

President Donald Trump has made an unannounced visit to American troops in Afghanistan and said the US and the Taliban have been engaged in talks.



President Trump at the Bagram airbase on his first trip to the country, where he also met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told troops that the Taliban wants to make a deal.



The visit for Thanksgiving comes after a prisoner swap with the Taliban aimed at resuming peace negotiations.