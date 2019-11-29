2 arrested along with 124 forged 5,000 Rupee notes

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 7:48

Two suspects arrested along with 124 counterfeit 5,000 Rupee notes in Thohrayaaya in Kurunegala and produced before court were remanded till the 9th of December.

Reports say that the suspects who had bought chicken from a shop in Thorayaaya in Kurunegala had given a counterfeit 5,000 Rupee note to the shop owner.

Subsequently, the shop owner who became suspicious about the note had informed the police emergency division about the matter and the police arrested the two suspects with the assistance of residents as well.

The suspects are of ages 25 and 26 years.