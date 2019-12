President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is visiting India for two days at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in New Delhi yesterday.

President Rajapaksa and his delegation were received by Dr. V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport in India, at India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Presidential Media Division said Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for bilateral discussions.