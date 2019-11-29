Instructions to school principals to use fumigation for the protection of students who are sitting for the G C E O / L examination

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9:21

Ministry of Education urges school principals to use fumigation for the protection of students sitting the G C E (O / L) Examination.

There is an increase of dengue patients reported in 6 districts.

The G.C E. O / L examination is scheduled to be held from 2nd to 12th December.

The Ministry of Education has instructed school principals to use fumigation to ensure the safety of students sitting the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination as there is a risk of dengue.

They have been advised to consult the health officials and conduct the fumigation activities before the examination or on a Sunday.

In addition, the Ministry of Education has instructed all school principals to ensure that the school premises are cleaned with the involvement of parents before the beginning of the first term next year

The National Dengue Control Unit stated that with the prevailing rainy weather, there is an increase in the number of dengue cases reported.

The number of dengue related deaths has risen compared to last year, with 90 deaths reported so far this year.

The highest number of dengue related deaths have been reported from Colombo and Gampaha districts.

According to National Dengue Control Unit Director Aruna Jayasekara, steps should be taken to eradicate mosquito breeding places from the environment.