The school third term ends today - G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination from the 2nd of Dec

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9:20

The third term of government and government approved private schools ends today. The Ministry of Education has announced that the first term for next year will commence on Thursday, January 2. The first term will be completed on the 6th of April.

Meanwhile the G C E O/L examinations will be held from the 2nd of December to the 12th of December.

The Department of Examinations stated that 717,008 candidates will sit for the examination. The examination will be conducted in 4,987 examination centers.