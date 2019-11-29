Body+of+an+18+year+old++girl+found+in+the+Kotmale+reservoir

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9:20

The dead body of a young woman floating in the Kotmale reservoir has been found by the Pundaluoya police. Our correspondent stated that the body was found yesterday (28) afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as an 18-year-old girl from the Wataddera area in Handunuwewa. Her parents had lodged a complaint with the Pundaluoya Police on the 27th stating that she has disappeared.

The body has been taken to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital for post-mortem examination and the Pundaluoya Police are conducting further investigations.





