Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9:19

The Meteorology Department forecasts thundershowers in the North, East, North Central and Uva provinces due to the North-East monsoon.



The Department stated that thundershowers will develop at several places in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces during the evening.

Meanwhile, the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle, via Kankesanthurai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil will be rough and could experience and increase in the wind speeds of around 70-80 kmph.