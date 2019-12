Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9:41

A baby elephant found in the Pudur area in Polonnaruwa

Polonnaruwa Wildlife Office officials found a small baby elephant stranded in the Pudur area in Polonnaruwa last night. Wildlife officials said that the baby elephant (calf) was about one month old.

The Polonnaruwa Wildlife Office officials have taken steps to hand over the baby elephant to the Giritale Wildlife Office.