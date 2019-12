Friday, 29 November 2019 - 10:08

Commuting on the Northern Railway Line which was disrupted due to the derailment of the Yal Devi has now been restored.

Sri Lanka Railways Superintendent Vajira Polwatte said that the train from Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai resumed this morning.

The train from Colombo Fort was restricted to Mahawa on the northern line due to a derailment of the Yal Devi train between Ambanpola and Galgamuwa railway stations on Wednesday.

Similarly, the trains coming from Jaffna was restricted to Anuradhapura.