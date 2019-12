Friday, 29 November 2019 - 10:56

Two tipper trucks arrested for being driven with changed manufacture details

Two persons that changed the manufactured model of their tipper trucks have been arrested in Dummalasuriya, Kurunegala along with two tipper trucks.

The Police Special Task Force arrested them during a raided conducted in the area yesterday.

The police stated that the suspects were residents of Wanduramba, Galle.