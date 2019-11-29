President+Gotabaya+Rajapakse+meets+the+Indian+Prime+Minister

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 13:22

The Presidential Media Division said that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a short while ago for bilateral discussions.

Meanwhile,meeting between Visiting President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jai Shankar was held this morning.

President’s Media Unit stated that the Indian Foreign Minister hailed President Rajapaksa for making his first visit in the capacity of the Sri Lanka President to India.

Minister Jai Shankar has also offered India’s full backing to implement the action plan selected by President Rajapaksa’s new government.

He has also said that the Indian Prime Minister’s anticipation is to carry on the Indo Sri Lanka relations towards a new era with mutual benefits to both nations.

Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister who made a clarification in Indian parliament with regard to Indian Foreign policy quoted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as saying that he assured to function as the President of all Sri Lankans.