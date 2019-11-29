Friday, 29 November 2019 - 14:41

Several state ministers assume duties

1,007

Views

State Minister of Investment Promotion Keheliya Rambukwella said that he hopes to revive the economy through new investments.



He was speaking at the Investment Promotion Ministry at the World Trade Center in Colombo today.



State Minister for Environment Jayantha Samaraweera also commenced his duties and stated that he will be committed to implementing the Environmental Protection Policy.



Meanwhile State Minister for educational services Ranjith Siyambalapitiya assumed duties at the Education Ministry.



State Minister for Social Security, Tharaka Balasuriya commenced work today. He said that he will work towards the President's policy to eradicate poverty in the country.



Meanwhile, Minister Bandula Gunawardena assumed duties as the Minister of Technology and Innovation today.



The Hiru correspondents stated that the State Minister of Power and Energy Rohitha Abeygunawardena, the State Minister of Water Supply Facilities, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and the State Minister for Tea industrial Development Kanchana Wijesekara also commenced their duties today.