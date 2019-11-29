I will ensure to take Indo-Sri Lanka relations to the highest level during my tenure - President

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 14:10

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that during his tenure he would take steps to take Indo-Sri Lanka relations to the highest level. The President made this statement during a discussion with Indian President Ramnath Kovind.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa arrived in Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and was warmly welcomed by the Indian President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the welcome there was a military guard of honour to the President before the commencement of the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian President said that his government would extend its fullest support to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's program set out with a new vision. The President then paid a courtesy call on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue and signed on the visitor’s record.

Bilateral talks between President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun at the Hyderabad Palace.







