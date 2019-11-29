President+pays+tribute+to+Mahatma+Gandhi+memorial+statue

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 15:17

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this afternoon.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the President also signed the memorial book assigned for special guests.President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa who met Indian President Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan this morning said that he would take steps to ensure Indo-Sri Lanka relations are maintained at the highest level during his tenure.The President of India stated that his government will extend its fullest support to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's program embodied with a new vision.