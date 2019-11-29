Friday, 29 November 2019 - 15:25

President Gotabhaya's election victory clearly reflects the people's hope for a united and prosperous Sri Lanka - Indian Prime Minister

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the presidential election result shows the aspirations of the people for a united, strong and a prosperous Sri Lanka.



The Indian Prime Minister made this statement at a joint media briefing held after the meeting with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Hyderabad House this afternoon.



President Rajapaksa also extended an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka as the first Head of State to visit the Island after he assumed office.



