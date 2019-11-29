Friday, 29 November 2019 - 16:31

Showers will increase from tomorrow – increase in wind speeds

The Department of Meteorology stated that there will be a slight increase in the rainfall over the island. Therefore, thundershowers will be expected in several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern provinces.



The Department has further announced that heavy showers are expected in some areas around 100-150mm.



The Department also stated that there are possibilities of short-term strong winds around 70-80 kmph and lightning along with thundershowers.