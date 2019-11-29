Friday, 29 November 2019 - 16:38

Postal trains back to normal on the Northern Line

The Department of Railways stated that the mail train that was disrupted due to the derailment of Yaldevi will resume tonight since the railway tracks have been restored.



Accordingly, the intercity express train leaving to Vavuniya at 3.55 pm and the night mail train from Colombo Fort to Jaffna and Thalaimannar will operate on schedule.



The train on the Northern line was restricted to Mahawa due to the derailment of Yal Devi between Ambanpola and Galgamuwa.