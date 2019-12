Friday, 29 November 2019 - 17:30

Navy recovered 303.9 Kg of Beedi Leaves during a search operation conducted in the Jaffna - Iluppukadavai coast.

The Navy Media Unit stated that when the consignment was discovered they were stacked in eight parcels.

The consignment of Beedi leaves is to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for further investigations.