One month lapsed since the mudslinging campaign on HIRU - law yet to be enacted

Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 8:10

Although a month has lapsed since the mudslinging poster campaign against HIRU, no one has been arrested yet.

Although Police said that an investigation has been launched, it is surprising that the law is yet to be properly enacted.

HIRU, constantly stands up for the right of the people to know the truth, but a mudslinging poster campaign was carried out in Colombo and few other areas, which also threatened media freedom.

Even though HIRU was able to reveal evidence regarding those responsible for this mudslinging poster campaign and even provided information regarding the vehicles used for the campaign, no action has been taken by Police.

As the previous IGP who is currently suspended – Pujith Jayasundara had said, it is perplexing as to whether the acting IGP C D Wickramarathna is also bending the law.