Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 8:10

Forensic Audit on Central Bank Bond issue to Parliament on the 3rd

The report of the forensic audit carried out by the Central Bank with regard to the Bond Scam is to be presented to Parliament on the 3rd of next month.

COPE Chairman Parliamentarian Sunil Handunneththi said that the report has been received by him.

The forensic audit was carried out by internationally recognized audit firms.