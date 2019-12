Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 8:11

The man who carried out the stabbing attack at London Bridge was a former prisoner convicted of a terrorism offence.

The attacker, named by police as 28-year-old Usman Khan, was out of prison on licence at the time of the attack, in which two people were killed and three were injured.

He was shot dead by officers after members of the public restrained him.

Police declared the attack a terrorist incident.