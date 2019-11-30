CID+and+Colombo+Crimes+Division+commences+investigation+in+to+the+incident+where+a+Swiss+Embassy+Official+was+threatened

Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 7:19

The CID and Colombo Crimes Division has commenced an investigation in to the incident where a female employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo had been detained and questioned.

Police Media Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said that although the victim had said that it was those from the CID who had detained her, it may have been an attempt by the suspects to mislead the victim and the investigations.

The foreign Ministry also said that an investigation was underway.

This incident took place after a former CID officer who was accused of carrying out biased investigations, had fled to Switzerland.