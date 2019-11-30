Defence+Secretary+assures+that+national+security+will+be+safeguarded

Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 12:33

Defense secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne says that army camps will not be removed merely due to statements made by certain individuals.



The defense secretary expressed these views responding to media after visiting the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy this morning.



The defense secretary visited the Chief Prelate of the malwatu chapter venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala thera and the Mahanayake of the Asgiri chapter venerable thera to receive their blessings.



Meanwhile Defence secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne has met with Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.



The meeting which took place at Temple Trees last evening was the first official meeting between the two after the prime minister assumed duties.



Chief of Defense staff Admiral Raveendra Wijegunawardena also met Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last afternoon.



Furthermore the prime minister’s media unit noted that army commander Lieutenant general Shavendra Silva, navy commander vice admiral Piyal de Silva, air force commander Air marshal Sumangala Dias and acting IGP C.D. Wickremeratne also met the Prime minister last afternoon.



